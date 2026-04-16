Robert Glen Huff, age 78 of Spring Hill, TN passed away April 13, 2026. Robert was an avid Civil War reenactor for over thirty years. He was a second generation general contractor owner & operator of Magnolia Building Services. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. Preceded in death by parents, Robert Ellenwood & Sarah Irene Lazarus Huff.

Survived by: loving wife of 51 years, Sheila Robinson Huff; son, Chris (Kristin Ryder) Huff; daughter, Courtney Ellen Givens; sister, Cyndi Huff (Robert) Gaudet; grandchildren, Ashley Kathleen (Bradly) Cooley, Taylor Kristen (Frank) Griffin, Robert Cullen Huff, Makayla Mae Givens, William Carson Huff, Avery Linette Givens and Sarah Delaney Givens; great grandchild, Aaliyah Kathleen Huff.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, April 17, 2026 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Bob Upton officiating. Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Cullen Huff, Carson Huff, Johnathon Counts, Reggie Smith, Ross Gaudet, Eric Martin, Chuck Isaacs, Robert Gaudet and Jonathan White. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Cleburnes Division, Carl Haley, Bobby Hargrove, David Mock and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.