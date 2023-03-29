OBITUARY: Robert Franklin Wilson Jr.

Robert Franklin Wilson, Jr., age 67, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Born in Somerville, TN to the late Robert Franklin, Sr. and Charlotte Joyce Walker Wilson, he worked as an electrical engineer.

Robert was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane “Cricket” Wilson.

Survived by son, Joseph Wilson; daughter, Lori (Matt) Zakrzewski; grandchildren, Peyton and Walker; and special friend, Vickie Davis.

A memorial service will be held at a late date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.

