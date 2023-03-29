OBITUARY: Robert Frank Atchison

Robert Frank Atchison, age 75 was born in Martin, Tennessee and passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.

He is proceeded in death by his parents William Atchison and Alberta Atchison Parrish and his beloved Aunt Sarah Miles Wood.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Brenda Sellars Atchison; his daughters, Courtney Atchison, Meredith Atchison; brothers, Jim Atchison and Don Atchison; grandchildren, Juliana Lisette Atchison, Aiden Clark Atchison and Everley Blair Atchison.

He was a member of IBEW Local 429, a professional skydiver, and an international chimney and tower electrical superintendent. He loved his family deeply and considered Brooke Murphy as one of his own children. In his spare time, he enjoyed growing roses, collecting vintage Jaguars, and woodworking.

A private family and friends service will be held at a later date.

