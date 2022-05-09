OBITUARY: Robert Earl Padgett

Mr. Robert Earl Padgett of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, he was 93 years old.

Born on October 16, 1928 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late William E. and Lillian Biggers Padgett.

He married the love of his life, Doris Vananda, and celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to her passing.

Robert worked in sales and management at Knoxville Concrete Pipe Co. for more than thirty years. His motto in sales was “people do business with people they like” and he was liked by everyone he met.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed boating and fishing. He shared his secrets of catching catfish with many others.

He retired in 1978 and spent the next forty years with Doris at their house on Norris Lake and their home in Sarasota, FL.

A faithful Christian, he and Doris were members of several Baptist churches throughout the years.

Robert is survived by his son, John (Pam) Padgett; daughter, Penny (Thomas G. Jr.) Wilson; grandchildren, Trey (Megan) Wilson, John Wilson, Will Padgett, and Kelsey Padgett (Ben) Freeman; great-grandchildren, Jack & Ford Wilson, Eleanor, and Cecilia Freeman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to The Dennison Forum.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

