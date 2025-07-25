OBITUARY: Robert Earl Laumeyer

Robert Earl Laumeyer of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, at the age of 85. He was the first born of eight children of the late Earl & Loretta Laumeyer of St. Peters, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn W. Laumeyer; his son, Robert W. (Denise) Laumeyer of Smyrna, TN and daughter, Debbie (Francine) Laumeyer of Gallatin, TN; step daughters, Cindy (Pat) Miller, of Nashville, TN and Stefanie Porter, of Nashville TN; four granddaughters, Lauren (AJ) Moore, Jessica (Brad) Justus, Kayla (Michael) Johnson and Melissa (Cory) Meyer; five step grandchildren, Patrick Miller, Caroline Miller, Andrew Porter, William Porter and Phillip Porter; six great grandchildren, Wyatt Justus, Hayes Johnson, Jensen Johnson, Ella Moore, Zander Wortman and Abby Wortman.

He is also survived by brothers, Gerald (Debbie) Laumeyer of Florence, MS, and Michael (Kathy) Laumeyer of Bradenton, FL and sister, Barbara (Nick) Caleca of Sun City, FL. He was preceded in death by brothers, Leslie (survived by Lorraine) Laumeyer, of Mystic, CT, James (survived by Connie) Laumeyer, Donald (Gail) Laumeyer and Thomas Laumeyer, all of St. Charles, MO.

Bob proudly served in the United States Navy having been stationed in Jacksonville, FL and Keflavik, Iceland. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN.

Bob was a wizard with computers and retired from Honeywell Bull. He enjoyed reading, sailing, traveling and playing video games, especially his flight simulator. He always had a smile and enjoyed being with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Both to be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Flowers to be delivered to Holy Family Catholic Church or a contribution can be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc.