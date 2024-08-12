OBITUARY: Robert Earl LaFever

Robert Earl LaFever, age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away August 10, 2024.

He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Leslie & Barbara LaFever.

Robert was a kind man with a generous heart. He was an avid supporter of public education, and he enjoyed making sure that teachers and children had everything they needed for a successful school year. Robert was a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Robert was a lifelong employee of AVCO where he was an aerospace engineer. His hobbies included fast cars, antique toys and he was active in the gas and oil community.

He is survived by his chosen family and close friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to Franklin Firefighter’s Christmas Toy and Clothing Drive.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email