OBITUARY: Robert E. Reed

Mr. Robert E. Reed, born in Franklin to William and Mildred Reed in 1953, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, he was 68 years old.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Reed and Bill Reed; sister, Charlotte Kelley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Elizabeth Reed; beloved children, Robert “Alex” Reed, Whitney Reed Morphew and husband Ryan; cherished grandson, Colt Reed Morphew; fond sisters, Mary Ann Beard and husband Jim, Lorene Smith; his very loved and cared for German Shepherds, Ellie and Marley.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 4-7 pm in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11 am in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour before services.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Colt Reed Morphew Fund.

