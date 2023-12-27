OBITUARY: Robert David Schenck

On December 24, 2023, Robert David Schenck also known to many loved ones as “Bob” or “Bobby” passed away peacefully in Franklin, TN. He was 89 years old.

Robert is survived by his children Daniel, David (Carla), Jenna, Jonathan (Sandra), Brett (Monica), and his treasured daughter-in-law, Laura; 10 grandchildren Kristina (Luke), Robert, Michael, Connor, Aiden, Nicholas, William, Kirsa, Luce, Aurelia; 3 great-grandchildren, Lumen, Ember and Maple; and 2 nieces and nephew, Debbie, Barbera and Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Henrietta, his sister Joan, and his beloved son, Adam.

Robert was a psychologist. He received his doctorate from Adelphi University in 1968 and his post-doctoral certificate from the Institute of advanced psychological studies at Adelphi University in 1976. He helped countless clients, family, and friends live a richer, more enjoyable, more fulfilling, more joyous and wonderful life.

Robert was an honorably discharged veteran who served as a medic during his tour of active duty.

He loved music and played guitar. He instilled awe and wonder in his children singing folk songs for and with them that sometimes he made up and sometimes he did not. Bob was an avid walker, a lover of life and all things outdoors; and he was a spiritual teacher and healer. He was a published author, he loved and wrote poetry, and most of all he loved spending time with people he loved. He loved all creatures big and small, except bugs, he wasn’t a fan of bugs.

Robert spread love and kindness wherever he went, and he will be forever missed.

A memorial service will be planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when it is scheduled.

