OBITUARY: Robert Daniel “Dan” Hester

Robert Daniel “Dan” Hester, age 49 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 1, 2020.

Born in San Antonio, TX to the late Ray & Jean Hester. He was a 1990 graduate of Brentwood Academy where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. Dan received his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Samford University.

He was a retired police officer with the city of Brentwood. After retirement Dan joined his family’s property management business where they managed properties across the middle Tennessee area. Dan was a member of Christ Chapel in Spring Hill, TN.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Makayla Hester of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Doug Hester of Brentwood, TN; sister, Kathy (Lance) Baugher of Brentwood, TN; nephews, Will, Luke, Harrison & Connor; mother of Makayla, Jaime Hester of Spring Hill, TN; mother in-law, Gayle Hickman.

Preceded in death by father in-law, Jimmy Hickman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 with visitation two hours prior at Brentwood Baptist Church. Jerimy Kanaday will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Remembrance Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Dougall, Butch Maberry, Ray Hockaday, Andrew Vaughn, Johnny Cardell, Joe Taylor, Lance Stockard, J.R. Lakins, Blake Haven, Stace Hickman, his Friday Morning Men’s Group at Christ Chapel and current & former employees of the Brentwood Police Department.

Memorials in Dan’s memory may be made to the Makayla Hester College Education Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com