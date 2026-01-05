OBITUARY: Robert Comfort

Robert (Bob) Wason Comfort of Franklin, TN, passed peacefully into the presence of his Savior on Friday, December 26, 2025, surrounded by loving family and caregivers.

Born March 18, 1937, in Havertown, PA, to Everett and Mary Lou Comfort, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Donna J. Comfort, in 2020. The couple met as college sweethearts at Penn State University, graduating together in 1959 before marrying.

A standout wrestler and exemplary student in his youth, Bob went on to serve his country honorably as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Eustis, VA. He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Beecher and Mary Lou Shannon.

Bob built a distinguished career in education and business, earning his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and serving for many years as Associate Dean and later Dean in the College of Continuing Education. As a professor of Organizational Behavior, he was deeply loved by his students, earning recognition as a favorite for his caring demeanor and practical teaching style.

Bob poured his heart into his family, leaving behind four devoted children and their spouses: Robby (MaryBeth), Jill McCullough (Pat), Alison Dygert (John), and Melissa Hollander (Paul); fourteen grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

After raising his Pittsburgh Steelers-loving family in Pittsburgh, PA, Bob relocated to Franklin, TN, in 2021 following Donna’s passing. He settled at Somerby Franklin, where he thrived in independent living, forming deep friendships and enriching the community.

Bob had a rare gift for making every person feel valued. He remembered names effortlessly, asked meaningful questions, and offered kindness without hesitation. Whether leading quietly among peers or simply sharing a smile, he lived out his faith in the most beautiful way. He also cherished his time at Church of the City, where the teaching of Scripture deepened his walk with Christ.

As believers, we rejoice with unshakable hope knowing Bob is now in the arms of his Savior, fully whole and at perfect peace. Yet our hearts ache at the emptiness his absence leaves behind. We grieve, but not without hope—for we know this goodbye is only temporary.

Bob Comfort—truly a life well lived.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM CST on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Somerby Franklin. All are welcome to attend. A Zoom link is available upon request for those unable to join in person.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the City (the Village)

Give to: COTC | Franklin Church of the City https://pushpay.com/g/churchofthecityfr

or to the Williamson County Animal Shelter WC Animal Shelter