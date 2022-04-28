OBITUARY: Robert Charles Czyz

Mr. Robert Charles Czyz of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, he was 76 years old.

He was born in Chicago, IL (Roseland) graduating from Mendel Catholic High School (1963) and Baldwin-Wallace College (Berea, OH).

After high school, Robert enlisted in the Air Force for four years where he was a Nuclear-Warhead Specialist. He retired from AT&T as an Operations Manager after 31 years of service.

Hobbies included photography, calligraphy, Martial Arts, and his 1989 Mustang.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margaret “Peggy” Wlodarski Czyz; his four children Matt (Ashlie), Christopher, Sarah (Matthew) Kurtz, and David (Paisley Rose); a very proud Popa to granddaughter, Emma Kurtz; brother, Walter (Noreen) Czyz; brothers-in-law, Ron Van Dyck and Jack Valente; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Sophie (Smoter) and Walter Czyz; sisters Terri Van Dyck and Nancy Valente; and nephew, Barry Van Dyck.

Robert’s family sincerely thanks the very special aides, nurses, and office personnel of Willowbrook/Aveanna Hospice who gave him exceptional care over these last three years.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm-8:00 pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Franklin, TN. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in loving memory of Robert Charles Czyz may be made for Research at The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. (www.theaftd.org).

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

