OBITUARY: Robert Burton McKinney

Robert Burton McKinney, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2025, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. He was born on September 3, 1945, in Norton, Virginia, and lived a life that exemplified hard work, love, and dedication to family.

Burton was celebrated not only for his professional achievements as car sales associate for BMW of Nashville, but also for his deep commitment to his family, which he considered his proudest accomplishment. His loving wife, Susan McKinney, stood by him for 57 years, sharing a bond that many admired. Together, they raised two daughters, Candy McGinnis and Amanda (Vince Hall) Barrios, who carry forward his legacy of love and strength.

His family expanded to include siblings, as he was the cherished brother of Candice (Larry) Fraker and Becky (Boo) Meridieth, as well as brother-in-law of Bonnie Jo Lemmonds. Burton took great joy in his role as a grandfather to Kristin (Riley Stalsworth) McGinnis, Christopher McGinnis, Emily and Elaina Barrios, as well as his great-grandchildren, Raine and Haylen Stalsworth, and Wrenly McGinnis. He was also a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart.

Burton enjoyed a wide range of interests, from sports and music to fishing and gardening. These pursuits brought him joy and revealed the vibrancy of his spirit.

Burton is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeanette McKinney, who instilled in him the values of hard work and dedication that he carried throughout his life.

A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee, on September 19, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service is scheduled for September 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens located at 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, Tennessee.

As we remember Burton, we honor a man of integrity, warmth, and immense love for his family—a legacy that will continue through those who knew him.

