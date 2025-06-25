OBITUARY: Robert Bryan Allen

Robert Allen, 79, of Franklin, TN passed away June 23, 2025 after an extended illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Haskell Allen and Frances Marie Vaughn Allen; sisters, Carol Allen Roberts and Linda Allen Mynhier.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Stichter Allen; children, Heather (Jeff) Lake, Kathleen (David) Flowers, Melissa (Jeremy) Vines; grandchildren Conor (Megan) Lake, Kyle (Emily) Lake, Olivia (Garrett) Navaroli, Sydney Flowers, Avery Flowers, Ben Flowers, Bishop Vines, Lyric Vines, and Shepard Vines; great-grandchildren Declan Lake, Jack Lake, and Delaney Lake.

Rob grew up in Creve Coeur, IL and graduated from East Peoria High School. He graduated from Eureka College where he served as class president, president of Lambda Chi Alpha, and captain of the football team. Rob met his loving wife of 56 years, Linda, at Eureka College.

He taught English and coached basketball and football for several years before a career change led him to Caterpillar, Inc. and then to several Caterpillar dealerships. While working in Birmingham, AL, he had the honor to meet and interview Paul “Bear” Bryant, which solidified his passion as an Alabama football fan.

Many Saturdays were spent cheering on the Crimson Tide, and as a lifelong Dodgers fan, many late nights were spent watching baseball games. In 1991, Rob accepted a position with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation in Nashville, TN as Remarketing Manager, where he would finish his accomplished career.

He was known for his leadership, his decisiveness, and also for his kindness, as he cared deeply for his co-workers. His love of history was brought to life by the international travel that work provided.

Rob enjoyed playing tennis for many years, and later in life, enthusiastically cheered on all of his grandchildren in their activities and passions. His love for God was shown in the generous ways he loved and cared for his family.

He will be remembered as beloved “Robby” to his wife, “Daddy” to his daughters, “Pa” to his grandchildren, and “Uncle Robby” to his nieces and nephews. Many people remarked of the extraordinary kindness and friendliness that he showed to everyone he had the opportunity to meet. To know him was to love him.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family after 12:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.