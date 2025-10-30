OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bobby’ Walter Medaugh

Robert “Bobby” Walter Medaugh was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 14, 193,2 and passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025. He was raised in the First Lutheran Church in downtown Nashville, where he was baptized and confirmed.

He graduated from West High School. From there he went on to graduate from Peabody College, School of Education, where he received his Undergraduate, Master’s and Doctorate Degrees. Bobby served in the US Navy as a radar operator on the USS Oriskany Aircraft Carrier. Upon release from the Navy, Bobby began his teaching career. He taught all the sciences and coached many sports during his career at Franklin High School, Montgomery Bell Academy, John Overton High School, and other Metro Nashville Public High Schools. Towards the end of his career, he was involved in the administration of Metro Schools.

Bobby was a licensed pilot and after his Metro retirement, he taught in the Aeronautics Department at Middle Tennessee State University for many years. Bobby enjoyed this phase of his lengthy teaching career. He was a respected teacher, faculty member, and coach. Bobby was a certified diver, performing many search and rescue missions in the 1960’s. Bobby, and his beloved wife, Nancy, traveled the world together with a special group of friends and enjoyed sharing stories of these adventures with others. He was a much loved Unk and Great Unk, attending many of his nieces and nephews’ athletic events.

Bobby had a tremendous group of friends, many dating back to their days at Eakin Elementary School. Special friends: Baker Woodruff, Helen & Henry Derthick, Suzanne & Jimmy Cantrell, Betty Dye, Jimmy Morrissey, Doug Crider, Suzy Bogguss, Joe Horn, Charlie Moore, Micky Jacobs, Elaine & Lynn Alexander, Rev. Bill Barnes, Bill Wade, Bill Turner, and others who he taught with through the years. Bobby enjoyed his cabin on Center Hill Lake and was very generous to share with family. He served for many terms on the Williamson County Planning Commission.

Bobby is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy Sumners Medaugh; parents, Edward Howard and Katherine White Medaugh; brother, Edward Howard (Hazel) Medaugh, Jr.; sister, Martha Medaugh (John) Phipps.

Bobby is survived by his brother-in-law, Tim (Dianne) Sumners; Cousins, Connie Yates, Carole Fesmire and Jay Siegrist; Nieces and Nephews, Johnny Phipps, Patty Morel, Skipper Phipps, Farrar Moore, Paulette Mitchell, Stephen Sumners, Keri Smith, Tom Delap, and many great nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks to Bobby’s neighbors, life-long college friends, and fellow teachers for their faithful and dear friendships. The family would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Alfreda Cole and her Caregivers who lovingly served Bob.

On November 17, 2025 at 11:00 there will be a graveside service for family and friends at Woodlawn Memorial Park in the Woodlawn Garden of the Cross on the north side of Thompson Lane. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers are Rob Phipps, Bill Morel, John Morel, Charlie Moore, Baker Woodruff, and Doug Crider.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

