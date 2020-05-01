Robert (Bobby) Johnson Boyd, age 89, passed away peacefully at the home of his eldest daughter on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Owensboro, KY. He was born June 3, 1930 in Franklin, TN to James Oscar Boyd and Cora Elizabeth Johnson.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1953 with a Masters in Physical Education. He coached sports, taught Drivers Education and Elementary Physical Education throughout his 35 year teaching career with the Williamson County (TN) and Metropolitan Board of Public Education of Nashville-Davidson County (TN) school systems.

But most importantly, he was a child of the living God. He was a student of God’s word and preached the gospel of Christ for 21 years in Dickson County (TN) at the Piney River and Rock Church congregations. He loved God and loved talking about his faith. He maintained a strict regimented daily bible reading that he kept until the day before his death, even reminding his son upon his arrival to visit that he couldn’t speak until he had finished his bible reading!

Bobby loved sports, and enjoyed watching all different types of sports. He closely followed SEC sports and the Atlanta Braves. For those who knew him, he was a devoted University of Tennessee fan through the good times and the not so good, and proudly wore his orange. Go Vols!

Bobby is survived by his children: daughters Faye Lankford (Jeff), Darlene Baker (Scott), and son Gary (Tracy); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Leon, Walter, and Don and sister Jeanne (Parham).

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Mary Ruth (Warf), his parents, his brother Billy, and his sister Janice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Sacred Selections.org. The family wishes to recognize the individuals from Hospice of Western Kentucky who did so much in a very short time. Your support is much appreciated.

“The LORD is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation. He is my God, and I will praise him, my father’s God, and I will exalt him.” (Exodus 15:2)