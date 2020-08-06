OBITUARY: Robert “Bobby” Clifton Johnson

Robert “Bobby” Johnson, age 72 of the Theta Community went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020.

Bobby was a self employed general contractor. He was the song leader at Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene for over forty years. He was a founding member of Brothers In Christ Gospel Quartet.

Preceded in death by parents, James Edward Sr. and Lela Snow Jones Johnson; brother, James Edward “Jimmy” Johnson and grandson, William Brandon Green. Survived by: wife of 54 years, Linda Jennette Johnson; sons, Shane (Trista) Johnson, Mike Johnson and Chris Johnson; sisters, Retha (Johnny) Marlin and Joyce (Herman) Adams; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Love, Savannah Johnson, Kelton Johnson, Justin Johnson, Corey Johnson and Ethan Johnson; great grandchild, L.B. Love and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell & Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jones Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Bobby Johnson Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com