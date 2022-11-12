OBITUARY: Robert (Bob) James Kish

Robert (Bob) James Kish, age 87 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

He was born on July 17, 1935, to Joseph and Elizabeth Soltesz Kish in Detroit, Michigan.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph George Kish.

He is survived by wife, Dorothy Wilkos Kish, daughter, Denise Kish (Greg) Brown; sons, Wayne (Tammy) Kish, Jim (Christina) Kish, Rob (Dee) Kish, Robert James (Bonnie) Kish, Jr.; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059

