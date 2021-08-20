OBITUARY: Robert (Bob) Irving Hart

Robert (Bob) Irving Hart, age 79, of Franklin, TN passed away August 18, 2021.

Bob was born November 19, 1941 in Saginaw, MI to Irving Hart and Mildred Peters Hart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Judy Hart Thick. He is survived by his wife Ginny; daughter LeeAnne (Luke) Stifflear of Hinsdale, IL; son David (Elizabeth) Keough of Tampa, FL; granddaughters, Payton, Shannon and Kelsie; brother Michael; sister Marilyn and many nieces and nephews.

Bob graduated from Michigan State University and Wayne State University Law School. He was a banker throughout his career, in MI, FL and TN. He was an avid golfer from the age of 9 until very recently.

A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1-3:00PM. A private funeral will be held in MI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or First Tee of Nashville.