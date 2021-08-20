OBITUARY: Robert (Bob) Irving Hart

Robert (Bob) Irving Hart, age 79, of Franklin, TN passed away August 18, 2021.
Bob was born November 19, 1941 in Saginaw, MI to Irving Hart and Mildred Peters Hart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Judy Hart Thick. He is survived by his wife Ginny; daughter LeeAnne (Luke) Stifflear of Hinsdale, IL; son David (Elizabeth) Keough of Tampa, FL; granddaughters, Payton, Shannon and Kelsie; brother Michael; sister Marilyn and many nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from Michigan State University and Wayne State University Law School. He was a banker throughout his career, in MI, FL and TN. He was an avid golfer from the age of 9 until very recently.
A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1-3:00PM. A private funeral will be held in MI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or First Tee of Nashville.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.