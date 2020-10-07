OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” Chase

On Friday, September 25, 2020, Robert “Bob” Chase of Spring Hill, TN passed away from the COVID-19 virus at the age of 75.

Bob (Butch) was born in Bay City, Michigan on July 1, 1945, to parents Archie B and Anna Chase. He lived a happy childhood there, graduated from T L Handy High school in 1964, and spoke often of his wonderful memories and time spent growing up. Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. In Bay City, Bob also met the love of his life, Jeannine Kuhn, and married her on May 10, 1969.

Bob worked at General Motors for 30 years, moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee for the Saturn Plant start-up in 1989. After retirement, he continued working part-time at the Spring Hill Publix store and later as a facilities supervisor at the Williamson County Recreational Center. His favorite activities included golf and trivia, both of which he loved to enjoy with his close friends and family.

During the last several retirement years, Bob and Jeannine had the possibility to travel within the United States and to several countries. This time together gave them the opportunity to deepen their gift of companionship and togetherness, and the calmness to look back over their lives and realize how lucky and blessed they were with children, family and friends.

He always had a positive attitude and never let the bumps in the road keep him down, he pushed right past them. His family describes him as big-hearted, genuine, honest, loyal, trustworthy, with a sense of humor that sometimes made you shake your head but always made you laugh. Many of his nieces, nephews, and other relations Bob has left behind will always treasure their memories and stories about “Uncle Bobby.”

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Jeannine (Kuhn) Chase, Children: Melissa Ladd and her husband Kevin of Columbia, Tennessee, Rebecca Matthews and her husband Curtis of Acworth, Georgia, Megan Chase of Franklin, Tennessee and his grandchildren: Christian, Nicholas, Elijah, and Joshua Ladd, Drew, and Anna Matthews whom he loved with all his

heart.

A private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday October 10 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Spring Hill, TN. A live stream of the service can be viewed at https://www.nativitycatholic.net/live-stream-mass-link at 2 PM CST.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks you please donate to Erin’s Hope for Friends in his memory (https://erinshopeforfriends.org/donate).

