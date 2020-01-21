Robert E. Bies, 80, died peacefully on January 17, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 57 years, Terry; his five children and their spouses, Brian and Maureen, Mary and Ted Harden, Beth and Mark Wardley, Michael and Diane, and Julia Marie; his grandchildren, Kathleen, Stefany, Sean and great-granddaughter, Penelope; his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Arlene, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters, Connie and Rosemary, and his grandson, Christopher.

Bob loved his family, his faith and golf; he never saw a golf course he didn’t like. He retired from Deloitte & Touche in 2004 after 34 years of service. And, he had a love/hate relationship with the NY Jets and Mets. Maybe he can now have a word with God and help get them each to a championship (or winning season).

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN.

A special thanks to Alive Hospice whose loving care and compassion helped not only Bob, but his family, through his end-of-life journey. These are special people.

And to all those who helped care for both Bob and Terry whether by taking him out to a meal, visiting with him, helping when he fell, bringing dinner, or stopping by to just chat, know that your kindness will not be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s name to Alive Hospice are appreciated.

