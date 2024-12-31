OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bear’ Lilly

Robert “Bear” Lilly, of Bradenton, FL passed away at home on December 9, 2024, at the age of 67 due to complications of Corticobasal Degeneration, a rare neurological disease.

Bob was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, graduated from Edinboro State College with a bachelor’s degree in education and continued to receive a master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of South Florida.

For over 35 years, Bob taught middle school math at King Middle School in Bradenton, FL and at Page Middle School in Franklin, TN. He inspired countless young minds, sharing his love of numbers and offering math tutoring to help students achieve their best. He also loved coaching young athletes in golf, basketball, cross country, baseball, and wrestling. During the 2018-2019 season, his Page Middle School Lady Patriots 6th grade girls’ basketball team went undefeated and won the Williamson County Championship.

Outside of teaching and coaching, Bob had a passion for life that was truly contagious. His favorite pastime was golf, a game he cherished and played with enthusiasm. He found peace and joy on the greens, and his love for the sport was only matched by the happiness he found in sharing it with others. He was able to check-off a bucket list item in 2019 when he was able to attend a practice round at the Masters Golf Tournament.

Above all, Bob was a devoted father, husband, and friend. His family was his greatest pride and joy, and he showed his love in a million little ways every single day. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and love that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Bob was a man who could light up any room with his infectious smile and warm, hearty laugh. To know him was to adore him, as his genuine kindness and magnetic personality drew people in wherever he went. Whether it was with family, friends, or the many students he taught and tutored over the years, he had a unique gift for making everyone feel seen, valued, and loved. Bob loved to laugh! The kind of laughter that brought tears to your eyes and left your cheeks aching—these were the moments that defined his beautiful spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deborah; daughter, Erin Johnson (Todd Johnson); son, Matthew Lilly (Lindsay Jones Lilly); Granddaughter, Lilly Rae Johnson; brothers Thomas Lilly and Scott Lilly; and 5 nieces, who will carry forward his memory and strive to live with the same compassion and zest for life that he embodied. Rest easy, Bob, knowing that you were deeply loved and will be forever missed.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on a future date. The family requests that memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to an organization supporting youth sports or to AFTD (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration), an organization supporting research for the prevention and treatment of Corticobasal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org

