OBITUARY: Robert B. ‘Bob’ Hayes

Robert B. “Bob” Hayes, age 87 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Preceded in death by son, Robert Burley Hayes, III; and parents, Robert and Cleo Hayes, Sr.

Survived by wife, Amelia Ozment Hayes; daughter, Pam Hayes (Timmy) Gambill; son, Timmy (Audra) Hayes; grandchildren, Josh Hayes, Jeremy (Shannon) Hayes, Brittany (Tony) Cannon, Jessi Hayes, Dylan (Samantha) Gambill, T. C. (Taylor) Hayes, Olivia Hayes and Rett Hayes; 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Eleanor Farrer and Eva (Jim) Warden.

Funeral services will be conducted by Jim Minor on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. His grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

