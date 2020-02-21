Robert (Bob) Allen Pedde, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away February 20, 2020. Bob received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the years of 1970-1972.

From 1970 to 1989, Bob held a series of engineering and management positions with the Tennessee Valley Authority. His last position with TVA was the Site Director of Watts Bar. In 1989, Bob joined Westinghouse Savannah River Company as Project Manager, P Reactor Restart. From 1995 to 1999, he served as Vice President and General Manager, Defense Programs. In 1999 he was appointed Executive Vice president and in 2001 he was appointed President until his retirement from Westinghouse Savannah River Company in 2007, at which time he became the Managing Director of Sellafield Ltd (Cumbria, UK) until his retirement in November 2011.

Bob also served on the Board of Directors for the Energy Facilities Contractors Group, the United Way of the CSRA, University of South Carolina Research Foundation, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, the South Carolina Department of Commerce Crescent Fund, and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Board. He also served on the South Carolina State University Board of Visitors and the Board of Trustees for the Heritage Academy. He was an Elder at First Presbyterian, Augusta, GA as well as Immanuel Church in Nashville, TN. He was currently an active member at Christ Community Church in Franklin, TN.

Bob was a gifted craftsman who excelled at woodworking. He studied to become a master gardener and found joy working in God’s creation. Many younger men were blessed by Bob’s generous gift of sharing his skills, wisdom and encouragement with them. In retirement he loved to travel with his family and friends, recording those experiences in photography.

Preceded in death by parents, Norman Gustave and Geneva Strunk Pedde. Survived by: wife of 48 years, Linda Pedde; daughter, Lauren Pedde; brother, Fred (Lauraine) Pedde; sister, Cheryl (Jeff) Breinling; sister & brother in law, Jill and Joe (Joseph) Gorzalski and other loving family members. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM, February 29, 2020 at Christ Community Church, with a reception to follow at the church. Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church for the Rise and Build Fund, 1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.