OBITUARY: Robbie V. Tidwell

Robbie V. Tidwell, age 86 of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Hollie & Pearl Rader.

Robbie is preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Tidwell and eleven brothers & sisters. She is survived by her son, Cleveland (Ruth Ann) Tidwell of Franklin, TN; granddaughters, April (Martin) Welch of Spring Hill, TN and Erin (Daniel) Walton of Franklin, TN; great-grandchildren, Thomas & Paisley Welch and Ann Louise Walton; beloved dog, Daisy and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Nolen Walton will officiate. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

