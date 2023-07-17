OBITUARY: Robbie V. Tidwell

By
Jen Haley
-
obit5

Robbie V. Tidwell, age 86 of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Hollie & Pearl Rader.

Robbie is preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Tidwell and eleven brothers & sisters. She is survived by her son, Cleveland (Ruth Ann) Tidwell of Franklin, TN; granddaughters, April (Martin) Welch of Spring Hill, TN and Erin (Daniel) Walton of Franklin, TN; great-grandchildren, Thomas & Paisley Welch and Ann Louise Walton; beloved dog, Daisy and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Nolen Walton will officiate. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Betty S. McMahon
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here