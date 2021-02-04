OBITUARY: Robbie June Anglin

Mrs. Robbie June Anglin age 84 of Franklin, TN passed away February 2, 2021.

Robbie was a longtime member of Berea Church of Christ. She retired with Fleet Transport after 34 years. Robbie was awarded many times for her salesmanship with Longaberger Handwoven Baskets. She was an avid UT Vols Football fan season ticket holder for many years. Robbie was given the title “Tennessee Colonel” by Gov. Don Sunquest for her devotion to many political campaigns on state and national levels. Robbie was a past member of the Brentwood American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and historian of Williamson County Republican Party Career Women. She enjoyed cross stitching and loved being around and taken care of children.

Robbie is preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and May Smith; son, Robert Williams and sisters, Hazel Smith and Lenora Duncan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Dennis Anglin; son, Shane Anglin; grandchildren, Baily and Jacob Anglin; sister, Christine Smith and many other loving family members.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Friday, February 5, 2021 with visitation one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Buddy Victory officiating. A private family entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jacob Anglin, Billy Marlow, Eric Van Allen, Clifford Allen, Brad Coleman and Larry Eley to serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Dodge and his staff as well as WillowBrook Hospice for their care for Robbie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Church of Christ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com