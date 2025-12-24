OBITUARY: Rita Veronica Herman

Rita Veronica Herman, age 55, passed away on December 20, 2025, in Columbia, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, William and Debra Sanders.

Rita is remembered by her three sons, Robert Franklin Watkins, Royce Herman, and Codie Herman, who were the pride and joy of her life. Her love for them was steadfast, selfless, and unconditional.

Rita was a kindhearted and tender soul who truly lived to make others smile. She was patient, tolerant, and always willing to give of herself, putting the needs of others before her own. Her vibrant personality could light up any room she entered—often accompanied by laughter, a clever joke, or a playful prank. While she was gentle by nature, those who knew her well also knew not to catch her on a bad day.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her favorite color was blue, and she delighted in working crossword puzzles and testing her knowledge with trivia. A devoted fan of 1980s music, (especially Michael Jackson songs) Rita knew the lyrics to countless songs and sang them with enthusiasm and heart. She was exceptionally talented with her hands, spending many peaceful hours crocheting, knitting, and embroidering.

Rita loved the outdoors and felt most at peace surrounded by nature. She took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardens and enjoyed quiet strolls in the fresh air. Though she wasn’t a swimmer, she loved splashing, playing, and spending time in the water. Road trips to Cheatham County were always a highlight for her, creating cherished memories along the way.

An animal lover through and through, Rita adored all pets, especially cats and dogs, and shared her gentle spirit freely with them. Her most recent fur baby was Sparky.

Above all, Rita will be remembered for her generous heart, her infectious laughter, and her unwavering love for her family and friends. Her memory will live on in the countless lives she touched with her kindness, humor, and warmth.