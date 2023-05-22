OBITUARY: Rita Marie Simpson Hollingsworth

Rita Marie Simpson Hollingsworth passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

She was born in McEwen, TN on August 27, 1935, and moved to Nashville as a child.

Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Rita had a love for antiques, which showed in her home décor and also in her various antique shops. Her last shop was located in the heart of Nolensville TN.

She is survived by daughters, Delia (Mark) Stinson and Sonia (Eddie) Crouch; grandson, Phillip Hollingsworth, Jr; granddaughters, Brittany Hollingsworth, Maggie Williams, Kaiti Hollingsworth, Kiley (Tyler) Wilson, Jessie Williams; great-grandson, Ray Hollingsworth; son in law, Matt Williams; best friend and niece, Linda (Jimmy) Williams; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Will and Maggie Simpson; her husband of 46 years, Robert “Bobby” Hollingsworth; son, Phillip “Spooky” Hollingsworth; daughter, Bridget Williams; brothers, A.T. Simpson, Frank “Bud” Simpson, John J Simpson, and Neil Simpson; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and niece.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following at 7:00 p.m. by Patrick Wells. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in McEwen, TN at St. Patrick Cemetery where Rita will be laid to rest with the rest of her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: St. Patrick Cemetery by clicking this https://stpatrickmcewen.org/st-patrick-cemetery. Checks may be sent to St Patrick Church and Cemetery 175 St Patrick St, McEwen, TN 37101.

