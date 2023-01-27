OBITUARY: Rita Mae Melichar

Rita Mae Melichar, age 85 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

She was born in New York, NY to the late Joseph and Mary Whelan.

Rita was a caring, fun-loving friend to those who knew her for decades and those she just met. Her passions were many, from her family to serving those in need with dignity and kindness, gardening and reading, good food, big laughs, and playing games. Whatever she did, she did with great spirit. Her Catholic faith was a model and inspiration, always reminding others that God loved them, and that she loved them.

Over more than six decades, Rita and Charlie grew a family that loves each other in the ways that she taught them, and in turn loves others in the ways that she modeled.

Her friends are too many to mention, but she left an indelible mark on people everywhere she lived, from the Bronx to Hauppauge, Moon River in Jensen Beach and Somerby in Franklin. She gave love and got love from her extended family everywhere she called home.

She is preceded by her brother Joseph and her son Michael.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Melichar; her son Steven Melichar and his wife Debby; her daughter Catherine Melichar; her son Charlie Melichar and his wife Kristen and their four children, Kailey, Hanna, Olivia, and Andrew; and her daughter-in-law Liz and her son Michael.

Visitation is scheduled for 11:30 am CT on Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 Second Ave South, in Franklin, Tennessee. A funeral mass will immediately follow. The mass can be livestreamed at https://stphilipfranklin.com/live-stream/

A separate mass and interment will be held at a later date for family and friends in New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to or volunteering with GraceWorks Ministries in Franklin https://www.graceworksministries.net/, which provides food, clothing, housing support, and financial assistance to those in need.

