OBITUARY: Rita Gale Dunnavant

Rita Gale Dunnavant, age 79 of Brentwood, formerly of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd “Flip” Dunnavant Jr. & Edna Speight Dunnavant; twin brother, Ronald Dale Dunnavant, brother, Craig Dunnavant; & brother-in-law, Bobby Johnson.

She is survived by her brother, Floyd Dunnavant III and his wife Susan; sisters, Nancy Check & her husband Bob, & Cindy Johnson; nephew & niece, Daniel (Linda) Dunnavant & DeeDee (Kris) Hatchell; great-nephews, Keith & Lucas Dunnavant, Noah, Nehemiah & Nathanael Hatchell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Parrott Dunnavant; extended family, Larrie & Carol Brown, Tresanne Johnson, Velma Wilson, Kathleen Ewers, Shanel Thomas & Lorna Campbell.

Rita was a former employee of Ross Gear, a member of the Special Olympics & a Volunteer for the Red Cross for over 20 years. She was a retired employee with Prospect Inc. in Lebanon, TN and was a member of College Street/College Hills Church of Christ & Nashville First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26th, 2-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation Wednesday, July 27th, 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Bro. Johnny Markham & Orville Bignall will officiate the services. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

Family & friends will serve as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita’s memory to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN. 37088.

The family encourages those attending the visitation and funeral service to consider wearing a mask.

