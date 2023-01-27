OBITUARY: Riley Martin Lavender

Riley Martin Lavender, age 87, of Thompson Station, TN passed away on January 24, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Davidson County to the late Glenn G. and Willie Mai Martin Lavender, he enjoyed working and spending time on the family farm in the Burwood Community, where he lived his entire life.

Riley found great joy in working jigsaw puzzles and sharing them with friends. He also appreciated spending time with his church family, helping others, and sharing his spring buttercups with his friends.

Riley is survived by his sister, Ann Henderson; nephews, Alan Henderson and Curtis Henderson; special cousin Judy Hayes; and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Riley’s funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, January 27, 2023 at Burwood Church of Christ on Carter’s Creek Pike, with Alan Henderson and Roderic Armstrong officiating. Visitation with the family will be 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Burwood Church of Christ and friends from the Burwood Community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burwood Cemetery Fund. The family requests anyone who has one of Riley’s treasured puzzles to bring it to display at the visitation and service for everyone to enjoy.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/