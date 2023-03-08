OBITUARY: Riley ‘Hank’ Hansford Belcher Jr.

Riley “Hank” Hansford Belcher, Jr., age 76 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN. He was the son of the late Mildred and Riley Belcher, Sr, and grandson of the late, Catherine and Clarence Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Belcher; son, Jason (Rebecca) Belcher; grandchildren, Malone and Hayes Belcher; brother, Phil (Sue) Belcher; sister, Mary Fuller.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, and one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens Remembrance Mausoleum. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

