OBITUARY: Ricky W. Jones

Ricky W. Jones, age 41 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with his heavenly father on September 4, 2021.

Born on Feb 20, 1980 to Cathy Moore Jones and Ronnie “Moe” Jones. He attended Spring Hill High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church on Sugar Ridge Rd. He was an avid collector of classic model cars and was a big fan of NASCAR. He loved to fish and ride four wheelers with his cousins and nephew.

Ricky was Baptized at 14 years old and loved Jesus. He was a good man and loved his family with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his loving mother, Cathy Jones of Columbia, TN; father, Ronnie “Moe” Jones of Eden, NC; brother, Chris Jones of Spring Hill, TN; grandmothers, Hazel Coleman Jones of Spring Hill, TN and Patsy Moore of Columbia, TN; nephew, Christopher Jones of Spring Hill, TN and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Billy Ray Moore and Donald “Pap” Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. Ricky will be laid to rest in the Moore Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, David Jones, Tom Moore, Jackson Jones, Darrell Moore, and David Henson.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church. Services in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059