OBITUARY: Ricky ‘Rick’ Darwin Jones

Ricky “Rick” Darwin Jones, age 67 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Harlan Jones & Rea Mills.

Rick retired from Kroger as a meat cutter after 25 years of service. He was a fantastic storyteller, and he tended to brighten the day of everyone he encountered. Rick enjoyed “spinning” records on Friday nights with his nephews and friends. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he enjoyed their time together.

Rick is preceded in death by his grandparents that practically raised him, Truman & Eula Mae Jones; brother, Vernon Harlan “Butch” Jones, Jr.; father & mother-in-law, Ed & Bessie Heithcock; brother-in-law, Jimmy Heithcock.

He is survived by the love of his life & wife of 45 years, Peggy Heithcock Jones of Franklin, TN; daughters, April Jones (Rocky) Jackson of Spring Hill, TN and Lindsey Jones (John) Quirk of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Tate, Reese & Chase Jackson and Abigail, Madelyn & Eleanor Quirk; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Lula) Heithcock of the Peytonsville Community, Kenny (Melisa) Heithcock of Franklin, TN and Shannon (Carla) Heithcock of Franklin, TN; sisters-in-law, Dot Andrews of Spring Hill, TN and Kim (Chris) Shaw of Spring Hill, TN; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, October 10, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

