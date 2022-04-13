OBITUARY: Ricky Lynn King

Mr. Ricky Lynn King of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, he was 57 years old. He was born in Franklin, TN.

Ricky is preceded in death by mother, Mattie Belle Sabedra; father, Larry Taylor; sister, Tammy Bell Sabedra; brother, Leon Harris.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Lynn King, Jr.; half-siblings, Larry Taylor, Jennifer (Jeff) Locke, and Dolores (Mark) Pack; brothers, Ray Clinton, and Lepolo Sabedra; sisters, Judy (Eddie) Anglin, Juanita (Homer) Stewart and Gary Dale Holt; three grandchildren and several other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, April 14, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. JJ King will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Ricky Lynn King Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

If you would like to view the service online, please follow the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649804074178177

