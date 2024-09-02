OBITUARY: Ricky Jace Fox

Ricky Jace Fox , age 66, passed away peacefully at his residence with family at his side on August 27 , 2024. A native of Williamson County Tennessee, he was the son of the late Eugene Hardin Fox and the late Martha Louise Locke Fox . He was a graduate of Cornersville High school . He served on the Williamson County Sheriff’s department, for 10 years . He owned and operated S.A.T.S ( small arms training school) for over 15 years .

He retired from Maxim Crane after 23 years of service , where he made many lifelong friends.

He enjoyed hunting , fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband , father, and grandfather. He was a simple man with a very kind heart who touched and changed the lives of so many and will be dearly missed .

In addition to his parents , he is preceded in death by 2 brothers Ronald Fox and Donald Fox , and his special friend Wilson Tidwell .

He is survived by his wife of 26 years , Evelyn Fox . Son Justin Fox , daughter Jeannie Fox (Eric ) Caneer , grandchildren; Mia , Jo , Gabe; 2 brother’s, Billy (Kathy) Fox and Harry Fox; several nieces and nephews , great nieces, and nephews . 2 fur babies “Itsy” and “Rocky “. His wishes were to be cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time.

