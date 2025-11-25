OBITUARY: Ricky Hoover

Ricky Hoover, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 21, 2025, at his residence in Franklin, Tennessee. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Hobert Hollis Hoover and the late Eudean White Hoover.

He was a graduate of Lawrence Tech in Michigan and spent his career of over 20 years as an engineer in the Automotive Industry. He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking and could always be found tinkering in the garage with wood. He enjoyed golfing in his younger years and was a huge Civil War buff. He was a major fan of the Nashville Predators and Michigan Football. He treasured spending time doing family genealogy. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hoover.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kim Hoover; sons, Michael (Christa) Hoover, Ricky (Maribel) Hoover, and Daniel Hoover; daughter, Lisa Hoover; brother, Mike (Jennifer) Hoover; grandchildren, Sam, Christian, Zach, Silas, and Ximena; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family after 11 AM on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Williamson County Historical Society or to a charity of your choice.