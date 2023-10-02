OBITUARY: Ricky C. Nelson

Ricky C. Nelson, “Poppy”, age 63 of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Ricky was born in Oak Ridge, TN on November 16, 1959, to the late Bill & Martha Nelson.

He leaves behind his wife Sandy; children, Sarah Woodrick (Austin), Claire Prince (Matt), Beth Murray (Brent), Lee Miller (Ericka), and Christopher Miller (Anna); grandchildren, Luke, Colin, Faith, Addison, Karen, Acelyn, Charlie, Alexis, Jax, and Etta Grey.

Rickey loved spending time with his family, singing in the church choir, watching Gamecock football, and relaxing at the beach on family vacations. He loved reading his Bible and sharing the Gospel of Jesus.

A Celebration of Life Event will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Thompson Station Church.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/