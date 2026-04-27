Rickey Howard Haynie, 76, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on April 22, 2026. Born on July 26, 1949, Rickey was a beloved figure in his community, known for his outgoing personality and his love for storytelling, traits he inherited from his father, Howard.

Rickey graduated from Glencliff High School in 1968 and later attended Belmont University, where he not only pursued his education but also his passion for baseball. He played for Coach Schmittou’s Post 5 team and many of Coach Schmittou’s other teams that traveled throughout the country. He continued to play for various baseball teams like Nolensville in the Tri-State League. Post baseball, he played for various softball teams such as Beech and McCabe’s Pub. His love for the sport was passed down to his sons, whom he coached through Crieve Hall Little League, Brentwood Academy Middle School, and numerous travel ball teams. Rick was also a former board member of the Old-Timers Baseball Association and is a current member.

Professionally, Rick made significant contributions to the Audio-Visual field starting in the 1970s and later founded Presentation Resources, Inc. in May 2003, a company dedicated to helping others succeed.

Rick’s personal life was filled with joy and love, shared with his wife, Martha Crichlow Haynie, and their children, Mackenzie Jackson (Joey), Bethany Riggan (John), Will Haynie (Kaylin), and Drew Haynie (Jordan). He was a proud PawPaw to Taylor, Landen, Clayton, Laine, Lillie, and Oaklen, and a great-grandfather to Dawson. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Owensby (Steve), and brother, Keith Haynie (Dawn). Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Howard Haynie and Martha Lucile Haynie.

Rick was an avid golfer, music lover, and sports enthusiast. He cherished the times spent with his daughters at Radnor Lake State Park, whether it was long walks or driving through claiming it was a “shortcut”. Rick always loved the scenic route! These moments reflected his deep love for being with his children.

Visitation for Rickey will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. A service will follow the Tuesday visitation at 1 pm at the same location. Rickey will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old-Timers Baseball Association (www.otbaseball.com) or Tunnels to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org).

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.