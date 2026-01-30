OBITUARY: Rick Branch

Rick Branch, age 71 of College Grove, TN passed away January 25, 2026 with his family by his side. He was born on March 20, 1954 in LaGrange, GA to the late Dan and Marie Branch.

He is survived by his wife, Jana Branch; daughter, Jodi (Matt) Pool; grandchildren, Rowan and Reese Pool; sister, Mickie (Rick) Samper; cherished family friends, Krystle and Ross Dawkins; multiple nieces and nephews and other loving family members. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Joey Branch.

He began his career spending a decade as a professional wrestler, a chapter of his life marked by passion, grit, and larger-than-life stories. He married the love of his life, Jana, and went on to build a successful career of more than 30 years in the automotive and camper industry, working in sales and finance. After retiring last year, he and Jana moved to Tennessee to be close to family, cherishing time with Matt, Jodi, Rowan, and Reese. His plan for retirement was to drive students for LifeWise Academy in Williamson County, Tennessee, a mission that reflected his heart for service. LifeWise Academy provides Bible education to public school students during school hours, and Rick cared deeply about making sure everyone knew the name of Jesus.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) at Word Alive International Outreach, located at 122 Allendale Road, Oxford, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LifeWise Academy, Williamson County, Tennessee, in honor of Rick’s faith and his heart for sharing Jesus.

