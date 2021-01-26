OBITUARY: Richard Rowe Clifton, Sr.

The Lord called a muster alert and Richard Rowe Clifton, Sr. reported present on January 20, 2021. The 85-year-old beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and hero was surrounded by his family as he stepped to the arms of his Lord and savior.

Richard was both hard and kind, he valued family, God, country, and hard work. He loved his fellow man and was quietly benevolent. Strangers were few in Richard’s world as he spoke to all who crossed his path. His home was always open to wayward sons and daughters who needed a warm meal or a kick in the pants. He had one true love in his life, his wife, Ginger, whom he started dating 70 years ago. By example he taught his children and grandchildren to say what you mean and mean what you say. He also taught them the importance of big hugs, holding hands, and thanking God at the end of each day. He spent his work career with CNA Insurance, ultimately retiring as Vice President of Sales. He graduated from Bass High School in Atlanta GA and Georgia State University.

This GEN George Patton quote sums him up well, “If a man has done his best, what else is there?” And Richard’s personal motto: Life is good. Very, very, good. Amen.

Richard is survived by his cherished wife of 64 years, Virginia (Ginger) Turner Clifton, daughter Tamara (Mike) Lister, sons LTC Richard R. Clifton, Jr. (Cathy), Colmer “Corky” (Joy) Clifton; Grandchildren Mike (Callie) Lister, Chad (Courtney) Lister, Zach Clifton, Seth (Samantha) Lister, Mattie-Gray (Zack) Smith, Meredith Clifton, Sarena Clifton, Olivia Clifton; Great-grandchildren: Kyle, Michael, and Emma-Reese Lister and beloved by a large extended family. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest deColmer and Iva Josephine (Rowe) Clifton, and brother, Ronald Clifton.

The family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am on Sunday Feb. 14, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin 1:00 PM and will be offered online. If interested in attending the virtual memorial service, please contact the family via email at: [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WoundedWarriorProject.org in memory of CPT Richard R. Clifton, Sr.