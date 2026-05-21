Richard Derryberry of Spring Hill, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 16, 2026.

Richard was a man of quiet strength, deep faith, and unwavering dependability. He lived a life marked not by attention or recognition, but by steady service, generosity, and care for the people and places he loved.

Richard briefly served in the United States Army before beginning a long career with AFCO Aerostructures, where he worked for more than 30 years as a wing inspector for military aircraft. He took tremendous pride in his work and was known for his meticulous attention to detail and strong work ethic. He was the kind of man others counted on, someone who showed up and did things the right way.

Outside of work, Richard found his greatest joy in simple things. Family and friends will forever picture him in the field on a tractor, working in the yard, or riding a four-wheeler across the farm. He enjoyed canning tomatoes, green beans, and other vegetables each season. Though he enjoyed hunting in earlier years, he eventually found even greater joy in simply feeding and watching wildlife around his home and farm.

Richard never hesitated to help others. He would often use vacation time to help his friends work the fields during harvest season, combining corn and beans and doing whatever needed to be done. He believed in hard work, loyalty, and helping a neighbor in need.

Richard also loved the beach and treasured time spent in Panama City Beach with his wife, Margaret, where they found community and friends through Emerald Beach Church of Christ. He especially enjoyed the fresh sea air – to clear his allergies – and walks along the shoreline.

A longtime and faithful member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ, Richard was a steady presence in the life of the church. A few children developed a habit of sitting beside Richard and Margaret during church services – a habit that extended through teenage years and reflected the warmth they extended to others. Richard lived his faith consistently, showing love not through words, but through what he did for others — always willing to help, provide, fix, support, or simply be present when needed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret; son, Blair (Sarah) and grandchildren Dakota McCord (Wesley), Regan Graves (Harry), and Cooper; stepson Darren Barnes (June) and grandchildren Connor and Kennedy; stepdaughter, Rhonda Bennett, and grandchildren Hunter and Parker (Erin); brother, Larry (Judy); sister, Elaine; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nowlin Core and Izona Creswell Derryberry.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with a service honoring Richard’s life beginning at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Derryberry Cemetery.

During the last months of his life, Richard faced significant health challenges. Even through this difficult season, he remained deeply appreciative of those who cared for him. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at NHC Maury Regional for the kindness, compassion, and attentive care they provided during his final months. Your love and care for both Richard and Margaret mean more than you know.

Richard will be remembered as a faithful husband, trusted friend, and a good and steady family man whose life reflected generosity and enduring faith. Although his absence will be deeply felt, the family is grateful for the peace of his passing and the assurance that he now rests in the arms of Jesus.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.