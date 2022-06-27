OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Charles Callari

Richard “Rick” Charles Callari, age 76 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rick was a proud veteran, serving as a pilot in the navy. He was a man of faith. Rick enjoyed aviation, golf and was very active in sports. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Teresa Callari.

Rick is survived by his wife Annette Callari; children, Tracy Narancich and husband Jason, Camarie McBride and husband Brandon, and Brent Callari and wife Morgan; sister Ann Marie Romano and husband Frank; Grandchildren, Ryan, Brooklyn, Rennick and baby girl on the way.

Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Nativity. 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station 37179. Burial to follow the mass in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in can be made in Rick’s memory to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME, AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-2289. 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/