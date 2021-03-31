OBITUARY: Richard A. “Rick” Buerger

Richard A.“Rick” Buerger, age 73 of Brentwood, TN passed away March 28, 2021.

Rick was born in Louisville, Kentucky, June 24, 1947. He is a graduate of Miami University (B.A. 1969), Vanderbilt University (J.D. 1973 and member of Phi Delta Phi). Upon being admitted to the bar he set up practice the same year with James Peterson. Rick was a partner in the firm of Buerger, Moseley and Carson, PLC from 1973 and senior partner upon his retirement in 2002.

He served as Williamson County Attorney from 1978 until his retirement. Over the years, he practiced almost every area of law from criminal, divorce/domestic to hospital law, health care, municipal law, county government, general business law and general litigation. Rick was an adjunct professor of Health Care Management at Belmont University. He was involved in local/state/federal associations which included Tennessee County Attorney’s Association (Board member 1987-2002) (President 1990-1992), American Health Lawyer’s Association, Williamson County Bar Association (Vice-President 1982-1983, President 1983-1984), Tennessee and American Bar Associations (1973-2002, Committee on Service & Assistance, Law Student Division 1974-1975) and 2000-2003 John Marshall Inns of Court.

Community involvement has always been very important to Rick. He has been very instrumental in many organizations including local youth athletics, Optimist Club, Boy Scouts, Rotary, Little League Baseball, Ducks Unlimited and local politics. Rick was instrumental in the campaigns of Bob Ring, Clint Callicott, Rogers Anderson and Charles Sargent. In 2006, the Williamson County Commission appointed him as Chairman of the Williamson County Ethics Committee. A joint resolution was passed in the Tennessee State legislature on March 11, 2002 recognizing his service to county and community. In 2009, he was presented the Legend Award by Williamson County-Franklin Chamber of Commerce for his contributions to Williamson County. Rick was a modern day “Teddy Roosevelt”.

He had a passion for hunting and fishing. He loved to share and teach others about the outdoors and entice them with great one of a kind story telling. More than hunting and fishing he loved his family and friends. Always the champion in your corner for support, encouragement and love.

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Clara Snider Buerger. Survived by: wife of 50 years, Mary Buerger; daughter, Carrie (Lee) Plowman; grandchildren, Kaylee Plowman and Cannon Plowman; brother, Bob (Trish) Buerger; special cousin, James “Butch” Snider and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Lee Plowman, Cannon Plowman, Butch Snider, Tim Thompson, John David Thompson, Kenny Young and Eric Sutley. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Paul, Bill Yost, David White, Robert Ring, Ron Joyner, Rogers Anderson, Staff of Buerger, Moseley & Carson. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Ave., Nashville, TN 37209. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 616 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com