OBITUARY: Richard Howard Williams

With gentle hearts, we share the passing of Richard Howard Williams – a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A native of the small town of Macon, Mississippi, he carried the values of humility, integrity, and quiet strength with him throughout his life.

Richard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Ole Miss, a foundation that led to a 33-year career with Eli Lilly where he held various positions with dedication and professionalism.

For over three decades, Richard called Brentwood home – a place where he poured himself into the community not only through his work, but through his heart for service. He was actively involved in several ministries and charitable organizations including Hope Smiles, Dispensary of Hope, The Bridge Ministry, and Operation Andrew Group. His commitment to mentoring others reflected his belief in investing in people, and he did so with quiet grace. Richard enjoyed tennis and pickleball, traveling, photography, and good food.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi; sons, Harrison (Taylor) and Lee (Skyla); his cherished grandchildren, Baker Knox, Miller Grey, and Emma Grace; and brothers, Jim and John Williams.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the example he set. He will be remembered for his quiet faith, kind heart, and unwavering devotion to his family and community.

To celebrate Richard’s life, a memorial reception will be held on Saturday, June 7th from 10am – 12pm in the Natchez Room at Hilton Garden Inn, Brentwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Richard’s favorite ministries as listed above.

