OBITUARY: Richard Earl Marable Jr.

Richard Earl Marable, often called Dickie or Rich by friends and family, was born on July 28, 1943, at Dan German Hospital in Franklin, TN. He was the son of Bennie and Richard E Marable, Sr. and the loved, sometimes aggravating, big brother of Margaret “Diane” Marable White. From an early age, his warm heart, quick smile and generous spirit set him apart. He attended Franklin High School, graduating in 1961, where his easygoing nature and lively personality earned him the nickname “Sundance”. After high school, Richard briefly attended Middle Tennessee State University before answering the call to serve his country by joining the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Denver, Colorado and worked as a mechanic, when his life took a meaningful turn. While attending a local church service with fellow service men, he met Carol Ann Snook, the love of his life. The two were soon married and later stationed in North and South Carolina, before returning home to Franklin to build their life together.

Richard and Carol raised two daughters, June and Susan and later lovingly helped their son-in-law, John, raise three daughters Sara, Nicki, and Jessie. Family was the center of Richard’s world, and he was blessed to become a grandfather and great-grandfather, leaving behind a legacy of love that spans six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Richard spent 36 years working for BellSouth as a telephone lineman and repairman, a job that suited his strong work ethic and natural ingenuity. He was known for his remarkable ability to fix almost anything, often thinking outside the box to create clever, practical solutions that others might never have considered. His granddaughter Sara, referred to him as a factotum. Whether it was a small engine, a household repair, a neighbor or friends project, or a grandchild’s toy Richard could be counted on to figure it out and make it work. His grandson Connor was one of the only kids to have a motorized toy truck to ride in that also had working headlights. He was also a devoted fan of University of Tennessee football and basketball.

Above all, Richard was a man who quietly and faithfully showed up for others. He was a devoted father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend- someone who never hesitated to help those in need. He spent countless weekends mowing lawns and tending yards for elderly family members and sick friends. When his Aunt Grace moved into a nursing home, Richard visited her almost daily, bringing her favorite snacks and sitting with her during meals. When he realized that several of the men who had been his parents’ neighbors when he was growing up, were also residents at the same home, he made it a point to visit them too, always bringing them kindness and small treats or gifts to brighten their days.

In his retirement, Richard continued to serve others as a courier for a local medical billing service, becoming a familiar and friendly presence at Williamson Health and area physician’s offices. He greeted everyone with a smile, a kind word, and genuine warmth. He also had a deep love for animals and will be dearly missed by his loyal dog, Buddy.

Richard E. Marable, Jr., was a truly good man- gentle, dependable, and full of quiet kindness. The world is better for having known him, and his family and friends will carry him in their hearts forever.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Carol; his daughters Susan (Gregg) Garland, and June Burton; his son-in-law John Thomas; his grandchildren: Sara (Isaac) Darnall, Nicki Thomas, Jessie (Dan) Perkins, Bryant Garland, Greer Garland, and Connor Garland; and great-grandchildren: Anna Kate Glover, Thomas Glover, Luke Nugent, Ollie Glover, Leander Darnall, Walter Perkins, Jack Glover, and Allie Mae Perkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice and the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

