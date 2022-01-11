OBITUARY: Richard E Thompson

Richard “Dick” Thompson, age 83 of Spring Hill, TN, originally from Gary, IN, died on Friday, January 7, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Richard (Julie) Thompson of Franklin, IN and Robert (Bonnie) Thompson of Franklin, TN. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Melissa (Daniel) Cotton, Steven Thompson, Eric (Kristy) Thompson, Hannah Thompson and Sam Thompson, as well as 6 great-grandchildren: Jakob, Henry, Cody, Brooklyn Avery and Easton.

Richard worked for over 40 years at U.S. Steel Gary Works where he had many friends, the best being his childhood friend: Tony Bonta.

He was an avid collector, enjoyed following sports and movies. He also enjoyed any time he had with family and friends.

He has joined the love of his life, Sandy, of 51 years, where he will start taking direction once again. A private family ceremony will be celebrated by his family.

He will be laid to rest beside Sandy at Spring Hill Memorial Park in Spring Hill, TN.

To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral store.