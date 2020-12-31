OBITUARY: Richard “Dick” Lee, Sr. Fowlkes

Richard Lee Fowlkes Sr “Papa”, 89, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on December 29th, 2020 in Franklin, TN.

Richard was born in Waverly, TN to Robert Fowlkes and Oneal Bunn on December 18th, 1931. He married June Tucker on June 18, 1977 in Brentwood, TN. His true passions were woodworking and the Tennessee Volunteers. He spent many hours working in his word working shop (aka The Doghouse) making works of art out of wood. His families most prized possessions would have to be the cradles he hand-made each of his grandchildren. As an avid Tennessee Football fan, he spent most of his Saturdays in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium cheering on his Vols. He also enjoyed his time working as a member of the Williamson County Roads Commission and in the Franklin Courthouse.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife June Tucker Fowlkes, his father, Robert Fowlkes, mother, Oneal Bunn, sister, Sandra Fisher, and great-granddaughter, Olivia Rae Apple.

Richard is survived by Granddaughter, Ashley Schmidt (Josh). His children, Richard Fowlkes Jr. (Kathy), Scott Fowlkes (Sherri), Teresa Durando (Wayne), Dona Apple (Larry) and Mary Stinson (Butch). Sister-in-law Libby Kent and sister-in-law, Joyce Tucker. Grandchildren Allyson Heithcock (Joey), Tucker Apple, Sydney Fowlkes and Mandi Watkins (Tony). Great-grandchildren Tenley and Taylor Schmidt, Rebecca Jean Heithcock, and Hunter and Hadleigh Watkins.

Funeral services will be held at 4pm on January 2nd at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Joe Copolo officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. The interment will take place Sunday, January 3rd at 11:00am at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Schmidt, Joey Heithcock, Butch Stinson, Tucker Apple, Richard Fowlkes, and Scott Fowlkes.