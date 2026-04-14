Richard “Dick” Gershom Cutter III passed away on Good Friday, April 3, 2026, at the age of 79. He left this world with no pain shortly after doing what he loved; making plans to watch his grandchildren play softball.

Born in Aurora, Indiana, on December 1, 1946, to Richard “Bud” Cutter II and Jean Hayes Cutter, Dick was driven from the very beginning. He was a gifted multi-sport athlete, earning opportunities to play both college baseball and basketball, before ultimately choosing to focus on his education. He graduated from Ball State University and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Cincinnati—setting the foundation for a distinguished career as a corporate attorney.

His work took him all over the world, and he took pride not just in the deals he helped shape, but in the people he worked alongside. He was known to be cool under pressure, a trusted leader, a mentor, and a coach in every sense of the word.

However; for Dick, his greatest accomplishment was his family.

While working at General Electric in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he met Helen Casey, who would become his wife of 30 years. Together, they built a life grounded in mutual respect, challenge, and deep companionship. She was both his greatest match and one of life’s greatest rewards.

He was a proud father of Todd, Rick, and Keith, whom he raised—at times on his own—with unwavering commitment, strength, and love. Later in life, through his marriage to Helen, he welcomed Eric and Joel into his life, treating them as his own and expanding what family meant in the best possible way.

To his grandchildren, he was everything. Their biggest fan, their constant presence, the one in the stands at every game, every event, every moment that mattered. He didn’t just show up—he made you feel like you were the most important person in the world.

Dick never stopped moving. He woke up early, made his lists, ran his errands, and kept going. He rode his bike for miles almost every day. He loved the game of golf and played it well—recording three hole-in-ones after the age of 70 and shooting a 74 at 78 years old.

He loved deeply and openly. He was funny, sharp, and full of life. He could be fiery and passionate, but just as quick to own it and make it right. He lived with intention—from the way he organized his day to the way he color-coordinated his clothes. He was a rock and a best friend.

When you look back at him, we hope you smile. Maybe you shed a tear—but more than anything, you remember the way he made you feel, because that’s the legacy he leaves behind.

A life fully lived. A man deeply loved. And a presence that will never be gone—only carried forward in all of us.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Casey; his sons, Todd (Jade) Cutter, Rick (Autumn) Lumpkin, Keith (Alix) Cutter, Eric (Misi) Bongini, and Joel Bongini; his cherished grandchildren, Joey, Mia, Anna, Trevor, Joey, Ryan, Aurora, Hazel, and Wyatt; and one great-grandchild, Elora.

A memorial service will be held in Pittsfield, MA at a later date.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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