OBITUARY: Richard ‘Dick’ Alexander Beals

Richard (“Dick”) Alexander Beals was born on Tuesday, February 14th, 1934 in Boulder, Colorado to mother Verda Rose Beals (McLellan) and Clifford Earl Beals. Dick was an only child.

The Beals family moved to Pueblo where Dick attended elementary, middle and high school. When he was of driving age, he conspired with his buddies to create the Pueblo Piston Pushers clubs. They somehow managed to convince the local authorities that unused airport runways should be used for drag racing. He had a lifelong affection for all things automotive.

Richard Beals married Shirley Simmons on Saturday, September 8th, 1956. Dick was discharged from the US Army on September 6th in Chicago after returning from deployment to Europe. He flew to Georgia and married Shirley two days later, not having seen his bride-to-be for 16 months.

The newlyweds immediately moved to Colorado. They found themselves a motel in Golden, Colorado so that Dick could attend Colorado School of Mines. With no student housing available, they bought a 35’ Safeway trailer and parked in a trailer park near the campus. For the two years they lived in the trailer, Dick attended school and Shirley worked at Liberty Mutual.

The couple then moved to married student housing in Boulder for Dick to attend University of Colorado. While in student housing, they met many who would become lifelong friends. In later years, those friends would again come together to play Bridge and socialize.

After graduating, Dick went to work for Public Service Company of Colorado. Shirley returned to work for Liberty Mutual until the adoption of their first child Scott. They moved to Arvada and took up residence on Quail Street. Two years later, they adopted their second child Julie.

Dick participated in several sports activities including tennis, skiing and racquetball. He also served as a “manager” for the little league football team Scott played for. During the winter months, the entire family would ski together. Having established lifelong friendships with neighbors on Quail Street, families from the block would take weekend long trips to Winter Park for skiing and sledding.

In 1972, the couple moved to their new house in the Sierra Vista subdivision in northern Arvada. Dick retired from Public Service, now known as Xcel Energy, on April 1, 1994. Not satisfied with being fully retired, he worked as a consultant to Jim Cillisen at Interstate Electrical Contractors.

In 1986, his first grandchild was born: Erika Sue Beals. In 1987, his second grandchild was born: Alexandra Marie Humphrey. In 1988, his third grandchild, Keenan Alexander Beals, was born. In 1989, his final grandchild Renae Nicole Humphrey was born. Dick and Shirley helped with the daycare for Erika and Keenan so that they could attend, for a time, Sierra Elementary as their father had.

They remained in their Arvada house until 2019 when they moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee to be near family. Shirley passed away on April 29, 2021. Dick joined her on October 1st, 2022.

