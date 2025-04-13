OBITUARY: Richard Clinton (Clint) Genoble

Richard Clinton (Clint) Genoble, 51, of Franklin, TN passed away on April 6, 2025.

Clint was born in Nashville, TN to Ralph C. Genoble, Jr. and Ann (Lewis) Genoble on October 20, 1973. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1991; The University of Tennessee in 1996, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Ornamental Horticulture and marched with the Pride of the Southland Band; and Louisiana State University in 1999, with a Master’s Degree in Landscape Architecture. He married Renessa (Oglesby) Genoble on June 10, 2000 in Franklin, TN.

Clint’s profession as a Landscape Architect began at LandDesign in Franklin, TN followed by The Edge Group in Nashville, TN, where he spent the past 20 years. He worked on hundreds of projects throughout his career that had positive impacts on people’s health and happiness through the creation of outdoor spaces and communities. Some of his most notable projects include: The Music City Walk of Fame Park, Nashville, TN; The BW Cooper Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan, New Orleans, LA; and The Lockwood Glen Community Master Plan and Amenities, Franklin, TN.

Clint is preceded in death by his father, Ralph C. Genoble, Jr.; grandparents, Ralph C. Sr. and Julia Genoble; and Leslie and Maribel Lewis.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 25 years, Renessa; mother, Ann Genoble; sisters, Kathryn (Chuck) Hood and Annette (Joe) Jaynes; nieces, Brittany Hood, Savannah Jaynes and Sydney Jaynes; and nephew, Brandon (Allison) Hood.

A Celebration of Life, as well as a graveside memorial service, will be held in the near future. Details are currently being finalized by the family.

In lieu of flowers, Clint’s family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society.